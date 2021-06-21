Twitter India MD Responds To Ghaziabad Police Notice; Requests Video Appearance: Sources

In a huge development on Monday, sources told Republic TV that Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has responded to the Ghaziabad Police's notice. Trouble ensued after some prominent personalities claimed on Twitter that an old man Abdul Samad Saifi was not just assaulted in Uttar Pradesh with his beard being forcibly cut but also asked to chant slogans such as Jai Shri Ram. Calling them out for giving a communal spin to the incident, the police stressed that Twitter and Twitter India did not take any steps to remove the contentious tweets.

The notice sent on June 17 asked Maheshwari to appear in the Loni Border Police Station within a week's time to record his statement. As per sources, the Ghaziabad Police is taking legal advice on whether to accept the request of Twitter India MD to appear via a video call. If his request is accepted, an SSP or SP level officer is likely to question him. In the alternative, the police might send another notice to Maheshwari.

The case in question was registered at the Loni Border Police Station on June 15. Twitter has been booked under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC. This development comes just days after the social media giant lost its 'safe harbour' immunity implying that its top executives may face criminal action for third-party content.

Police arrests SP leader

Amid a flurry of reactions from political parties including AIMIM, the police issued a clarification on June 15. According to the Ghaziabad (Rural) SP Iraj Raja, it was established that the victim not only knew his attackers but also made amulets for them. He added that the accused reacted in such a manner after the amulets did not give positive results as promised by Abdul Samad Saifi. Assuring that the strictest possible action will be taken in this case, he mentioned that Parvesh, Kullu and Aadil have been taken into custody.

On June 16, two more accused- Intezaar and Saddam alias Bauna were arrested. Also, the police stated that it will also take action against the complainant for providing some wrong facts. Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Police arrested SP leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi on June 19 from near Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi, in connection with this case. Thereafter, the court in Ghaziabad sent him to 14-day judicial custody.