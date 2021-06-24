Twitter India MD Skips Police Summons; Moves Karnataka HC Seeking Pre-arrest Bail

In the latest development in the Loni matter, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking protection from arrest. The counsel of Twitter MD through their counsel replied to Ghaziabad Police's investigation official that since they were busy in the preparation before Karnataka High Court, they were not able to join the investigation.

"Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari moved Karnataka high court for transit anticipatory bail in Ghaziabad tweet case. The hearing will be post-lunch. This is the reason they might not be coming," said a Ghaziabad Police official who didn't wish to be named.

Twitter India MD had to join the investigation on Thursday by lunchtime. The investigation officer had been waiting for them when he received a call from Saransh Jain, the counsel of Manish Maheshwari, that they might not be coming.

"We have moved before Karnataka high court seeking protection in the matter It had to be heard. But now the court will be hearing this post-lunch. Hence, they have got stuck," the counsel told us, said a police official quoting him.

Now the Ghaziabad Police have decided to send them a notice for the third time. Also, if the Karnataka High Court doesn't grant them protection, the police is mulling to approach the local district court seeking a non-bailable warrant. "We are mulling it. Since they are not cooperating we have left with no other option," said the police official.

Twitter under the scanner

Trouble ensued after some prominent personalities claimed on Twitter that an old man Abdul Samad Saifi was not just assaulted in Uttar Pradesh with his beard being forcibly cut but also asked to chant slogans such as Jai Shri Ram. Calling them out for giving a communal spin to the incident, the police stressed that Twitter and Twitter India did not take any steps to remove the contentious tweets. The case in question was registered at the Loni Border Police Station on June 15.

Twitter has been booked under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC. This development comes just days after the social media giant lost its 'safe harbour' immunity implying that its top executives may face criminal action for third-party content. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi was arrested in connection with this case on June 19 and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.