Twitter India MD Slapped With New FIR For Distorted Indian Map Sans J&K, Ladakh On Website

In fresh trouble for Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, an FIR was slapped against him on Monday for the distorted map of India on the microblogging platform's website. Spotted in the careers section, the map, which has now been removed, did not feature either Jammu & Kashmir or Ladakh as part of India. While Ladakh was shown as a part of China, Jammu and Kashmir was depicted as an independent country.

After a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr lodged a complaint in this regard, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR under IPC Section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes) and Section 74 of the IT Act ( Publication for a fraudulent purpose). Earlier, Maheshwari was summoned to appear before the Loni Border Police Station in connection with the viral video of an old man in Ghaziabad. While the police turned down his plea to appear via virtual mode, the Karnataka High Court granted him interim relief from coercive action until the next date of hearing on June 29.

Incidentally, this is not the first time when the Indian map has been distorted. More than 6 months ago, BBC World Service stirred controversy when a graphic on its broadcast 'US Election 2020: What do countries around the world want from Joe Biden' depicted India without Jammu and Kashmir. After a considerable uproar, BBC tendered an apology and updated the map.

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been booked under Section 505 (2) of IPC and Section 74 of IT (Amendment) Act 2008 for showing wrong map of India on its website, on complaint of a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2021

Here is a copy of the FIR:

Twitter under the scanner

Last year, Twitter had to apologise for showing a part of J&K as Chinese territory. This controversy came to the fore on October 18, 2020, when national security analyst Nitin Gokhale noticed that his location (near Leh airport) was displaying 'Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Republic of China' on Twitter. Moreover, the Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 expressed strong displeasure over the geotagging issue and asked Twitter to submit a written apology and an affidavit. The latest flashpoint comes even as Twitter has been sued in the Delhi High Court over purported non-compliance with the Centre's new IT rules.

Recently, the microblogging platform lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the same. This means that the platform's top executives may face criminal liability under the Indian Penal Code for "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted by any user. In another development, Dharmendra Chatur who was appointed as the interim Resident Grievance Officer has put in his papers. Twitter Global Legal Policy Director Jeremy Kessel's name appears in that space which is against the rules as this post is reserved for residents of India.