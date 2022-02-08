Twitter Informs Andhra HC It Has 'completely Removed Defamatory Comments' After Ultimatum

Social media giant Twitter on Monday informed the Andhra Pradesh HC that it had completely taken down abusive and defamatory posts against the judiciary. A division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy was hearing a suo-moto case in connection with abusive and defamatory comments posted against the judiciary and some High Court judges.

The case dates back to October 2020, when the Andhra Pradesh High Court raised objection to comments allegedly made by YSRCP supporters against the judiciary, following a stay order on the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's decision of a three-capital system. During this month, the court had also reinstated State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar who was removed by the state government and had stayed the Government's order on introducing English as a medium of instruction in all schools.

Following this, a barrage of abusive comments was posted against the judiciary on Twitter with the CBI arresting five persons who were allegedly behind the posts, and questioning leaders of the ruling party.

HC threatens to initiate contempt against Twitter

On January 31, the Andhra Pradesh HC came down heavily on Twitter asking it to either 'follow the law of land or face action'. Despite the court's direction, Twitter had failed to take any action to remove the objectionable content, following which the judiciary threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against the micro-blogging platform.

The court also noted that while the objectionable posts were not visible to a Twitter user in India, they could still be seen outside the country. It further cited that YouTube had taken down all the URLs given by CBI regarding the offensive posts, and questioned why Twitter was failing to follow orders.

Now, Twitter in its affidavit has confirmed that all such posts have been removed and are not visible even outside India. The HC has directed the CBI to verify the claim, and file a memo in this regard. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.