Twitter Summoned By Parliamentary Committee On IT Over 'safeguarding Citizens’ Rights'

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information & Technology on Tuesday directed social media giant Twitter to appear before them in the Parliament Complex on June 18. The parliament has summoned Twitter officials to discuss how the platform was working towards safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in digital space.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information & Technology asks Twitter to appear before them in Parliament Complex on June 18 on safeguarding citizens’ rights & prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms incl special emphasis on women security in digital space' — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

Earlier this year in January, Twitter officials were summoned by the Parliamentary Committee on Information & Technology in connection with the bi-partisan scrutiny into the misuse of social media with regards to privacy laws and personal data protection.

Twitter row over new IT rules

The latest summons by the Parliamentary Committee on Information & Technology come after Twitter avered its compliance with India's new IT rules which had caused a massive row last month. While social media companies assured abidance by the new IT rules despite missing the May 25 deadline, Twitter had raised objections and had sought amendments to it. After weeks of tussle. Twitter on June 9 announced the appointment of a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer and said that it is making all efforts to comply with India's new IT rules. In a communication addressed to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the microblogging site has asserted that it intends to comply with the rules but needs more time due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India.

Under the new IT rules, tech giants have been asked to appoint a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer, in line with India's new Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 guidelines rolled out in February. The IT rules also allow the Government to direct Intermediaries to remove or disable, content that displays partial or full nudity, sexual act, morphed images, etc within 24 hours of the complaint received.