Twitter Yet To Fully Comply With IT Rules; Matter Is Sub-judice: IT Ministry To Parliament

Continuing the long standoff between Twitter and the Centre, the IT ministry on Thursday informed Parliament that the tech company has not yet designated a nodal contact person. The ministry said that Twitter has appointed a chief compliance officer and a resident grievance officer as a contingent arrangement, but not a nodal contact person. Earlier, the ministry had warned the company over not complying with the new IT rules.

IT Ministry warns action against Twitter

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar now said that the company’s non-compliance with the rules continues. The minister, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said that the was non-compliant as of May 26, 2021 (the day when new rules for social media were enforced). The company hadn’t appointed a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a resident grievance officer as mandated in the norms then.

"Subsequently, they appointed a chief compliance officer and a resident grievance officer as a contingent arrangement. Twitter has also not designated a nodal contact person and the matter is sub-judice," the minister added. According to the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, social media platforms like Twitter are intermediaries. For accountability of such platforms and increased user safety, the government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which came into effect from May 26, 2021, the minister said.

Chandrasekhar further added that in case of non-compliance, the intermediaries are liable to lose their exemption under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000. The minister said 'Police' and 'Public Order are state subjects, and complaints reported against Twitter are dealt with by the respective law enforcement authorities of states/Union territories.

Deadlock with Twitter continues

US micro-blogging site Twitter had been particularly defiant over the new IT rules and even sought amendments. Following the company’s repeated miss out on deadlines to appoint a nodal officer despite warnings, the Delhi HC bench had given the Centre a free hand to take action against Twitter. The court earlier rapped the company after it named its compliance officer and grievance officer as 'contingent workers' in an affidavit filed before the court. Meanwhile, other major including Google, Facebook, and Instagram had released their monthly compliance report in July.

IMAGE: PIXABAY/ PTI