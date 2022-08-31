Two Accused In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Arrested; One In Kenya, Other In Azerbaijan

In a big breakthrough in the Sidhu Mooswala murder, Punjab police traced two accused-Sachin Thapan and Anmol Bishnoi- on Wednesday. As per sources in the police, Bishnoi and Thapan had escaped to Dubai, days ahead of the murder of the singer-cum-politician. The duo had travelled on fake passports - Thapan had gone to Azerbaijan, and Bishnoi had moved to Kenya.

While the hunt for Bishnoi is still on, Thapan has been arrested by detained in Azerbaijan with the support of the Government of India. The duo were close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, and were continuously in touch with Goldy Brar.

Chargesheet filed in Sidhu Moosewala murder

An 1850-page chargesheet has been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet names 24, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the 'mastermind of the murder' that was executed on May 29.

A day before the murder, the Punjab government had halved the security of Moosewala from four personnel to two personnel. He was among 424 VIPs who were stripped of their security partially or fully.