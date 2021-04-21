Two Accused Of Killing Hathras Victim's Father Nabbed By UP Police In Encounter

Two more persons wanted for allegedly killing a 50-year-old man in UP’s Hathras whose daughter was molested were arrested on Wednesday. Rohitash Sharma and Nikhil Sharma had a bounty of â‚¹25,000 each on them following the incident on March 1. The main accused of killing the Hathras victim’s father was nabbed by police during an encounter.

The man was arrested while attempting to flee from the police. He was asked to surrender but he fired upon police and was shot on both legs in retaliatory fire. He was then admitted to the hospital. He is currently out of danger, both his legs may have to be amputated, doctors said.

Father of Hathras victim shot dead

Ambrish Sharma, the father of a girl who was sexually harassed two years ago was shot dead by the accused in March at Sasni village in Hathras district. The deceased had filed a case against the molesters in July 2018 and was fighting for justice in the court.

According to the UP Police, an argument has ensued between the accused and the victim’s father over the case, after which he was shot dead. Giving out further details of the incident, the Police said, "Wife and aunt of main accused and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple. They argued there over the old case. Accused and the victim's father came there later, and an argument broke out between the two sides. Soon, the accused shot at the victim's father, who died while being taken to hospital."

One of the accused named Lalit Sharma was arrested shortly after the incident. While two were nabbed on Wednesday, the search is still on for the main accused. Taking note of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to take strict action in the matter. He has also given directions to invoke National Security Act against all the accused involved in the case.