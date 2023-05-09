Two Accused Of Killing Six Of A Family In MP Arrested After Brief Encounter With Police

Two persons accused of killing six members of a family last week in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district were arrested by police after a brief encounter in the wee hours on Tuesday, an official said.

The main accused, Ajeet Singh Tomar, received bullet injury in his left leg in the encounter which took place at Usaith Ghat on the banks of the Chambal river, Morena's Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said.

Ajeet and the other key accused, Bhupendra Tomar, who was accompanying him were arrested, he said.

The accused, carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 each on their heads, opened fire at the police team at Usaith Ghat following which the security personnel retaliated in which one of the accused sustained bullet injury in his leg, Mahua police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said.

The police seized a rifle, two blank and one live cartridges from the accused, he said.

Last Friday, six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead and three others injured in Lepa village here over an old enmity, the police said.

The victims had returned to their village in Morena after a decade, they said.

The assailants, who apparently blamed the victims' relations for the murder of some people in their family in the past, were waiting for them, a woman who survived the bloodbath had told reporters.

Lepa village adjoins Bhidosa, the birthplace of athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar.