Two active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, May 16 (PTI) Two COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Monday.

One more person has been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,908, it said.

The coronavirus tally of the Union territory remained unchanged at 10,039 as no fresh infection was detected in the last seven days. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.3 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.38 lakh people. PTI COR ACD ACD

