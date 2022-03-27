Two active COVID cases in Andamans, tally remains at 10,032 with no fresh infection

Port Blair, Mar 27 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands have just two active COVID patients who are undergoing home isolation, a health official said on Sunday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 10,032 as no fresh coronavirus infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was recorded during the period, he said.

No patient was cured of the disease on Saturday, and the total number of recoveries remained at 9,901.

Altogether 6,09,760 people have been inoculated with 3,04,726 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines. At least 23,329 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 9,901 senior citizens have so far got the precautionary jab.

At least 7,347 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.10 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.41 per cent, he added. PTI COR BDC BDC

