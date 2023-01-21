Two Additional Judges Appointed To Karnataka High Court

Two additional judges were on Saturday appointed to the Karnataka High Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik as the additional judges.

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Judges are appointed for the Karnataka High Court.

I extend my best wishes to them. pic.twitter.com/fDxBLsUu5v — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 21, 2023

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

According to the law ministry's website, as on January 2, while the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka High Court was 62, it had 13 vacancies.