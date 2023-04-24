Two Arrested For Beating Man To Death In Delhi

Two people were arrested for beating a 39-year-old man to death after an argument broke out between the two sides over giving way to their cab, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Saturday night in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar. The accused were identified as Manish (19) and Lalchand (20), they said.

The accused returned to Shadipur around 10:30 am on Saturday after visiting Lalchand's sister in Rohini. They took the cab to a lane near Manish's house. The victim, Pankaj Thakur, was sitting on his scooter in the lane and the two men asked him to give way to their cab, the police said.

Soon, a scuffle broke out between the two sides over the issue. After the cab left, Manish and Lalchand challenged Pankaj, saying they were the "goons" of the area. In turn, Pankaj challenged them to come to Patel Nagar to witness his influence in the area. The accused accepted the challenge and rode pillion on the victim's scooter to go to Patel Nagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Sain.

"On their way to Patel Nagar, they both conspired to beat the victim before reaching Patel Nagar. They held the victim from behind and all three of them fell on the road with the scooter," he said.

The victim sustained a head injury. The two accused then thrashed him before fleeing, he added.

Thakur was taken to the hospital, where he died, DCP Sain said.

During the investigation, footage of CCTV cameras installed in Shadipur and Patel Nagar were analysed to track the movement of the victim and accused.

A police team conducted multiple raids to nab the accused before finally arresting them. It was found that Manish was involved in other crimes in the past, the police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the matter, they said.