Two Arrested In Thane For Stealing Scooters

Two persons hailing from Panvel in adjoining Raigad district have been arrested in Thane city on charges of stealing scooters, police said on Friday.

Officials of the Crime Unit V (Wagle Estate) nabbed the duo, Kiran Dhodu Bhalekar, 21, and Mayur Anant Patil, 33, on Thursday, they said.

Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke said acting on a tip-off that two persons were coming to Shastri Nagar to sell stolen scooters at half their price, police laid a trap and nabbed them.

The police have recovered seven scooters stolen by them between 2018 and 2021 in Panvel and Khandeshwar areas, he said.

