Two Arrested With 750 Intoxicating Injections In Haryana's Nuh

Press Trust Of India
The police found 750 intoxicating injections, for which the accused failed to provide a licence. (Image: Shutterstock)


Two persons have been arrested for carrying 750 intoxicating injections in their car, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off about the duo's movement, the police put up a barricade at the Shikrava-Punhana road and stopped their car when it reached the checkpoint, officials said.

On searching the car, the police found 750 intoxicating injections, for which the accused failed to provide a licence, they added.

The accused were identified as Jabir, a resident of village Pema Khera and Mosim, a resident of Ferozepur Namak in Nuh, the police said. A case has ben lodged against the duo under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added. 

