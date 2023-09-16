Two Arrested With 750 Intoxicating Injections In Haryana's Nuh

Quick links:
The police found 750 intoxicating injections, for which the accused failed to provide a licence. (Image: Shutterstock)
Two persons have been arrested for carrying 750 intoxicating injections in their car, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off about the duo's movement, the police put up a barricade at the Shikrava-Punhana road and stopped their car when it reached the checkpoint, officials said.
On searching the car, the police found 750 intoxicating injections, for which the accused failed to provide a licence, they added.
The accused were identified as Jabir, a resident of village Pema Khera and Mosim, a resident of Ferozepur Namak in Nuh, the police said. A case has ben lodged against the duo under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.
