Two Arunachal Youths Remain Missing From LAC For Over 2 Months; FIR Filed, Search Ops On

In a key development, an FIR has been registered in connection with the two youths from Arunachal Pradesh who remain missing from the India-China boundary for 2.5 months now.

Case filed in connection with 2 Arunachal Youths' disappearance

A case has been filed and a search operation has begun to find the two missing youths, informed BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul. Republic TV has learnt that both the youths identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu are residents of Goiliang town and have been reported missing for over two months.

On August 19, they left for Chaglagam in the Anjaw district in search of medicinal plants at a place near the state’s border with China. The local villagers residing close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) stated that they spotted the two on August 24. The family members of the missing youths filed a missing person complaint following their disappearance.

'Rescue Ops underway': BJP MLA

BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul spoke to the media in connection with the two missing youths and informed that usually people hailing from Goiliang town visit Anjaw district to get the local medicine. However, they return within 20-25 days but these youths have been missing for 50 days now. She further stated that rescue operations have begun under the supervision of the Central and state governments.

"They're missing since August 20. People in that area usually go to the forest and mountain area to get local medicine but return within 20-25 days but this time even after 50 days they have not returned. A missing report is lodged and FIR has also been filed".

She further added, "We have spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, DyCM Chowna Mein, and Eastern MP Tapir Gao. Rescue operations are being conducted by the administration and the Army. If the duo has crossed the line of actual Control (LOAC), they will talk with the Chinese Government".

Family Alleges Chinese Army's role in youths' disappearance

Meanwhile, the family members of the missing youth have alleged China's role in their disappearance. The elder brother of one of the missing youths stated, "We're doubting that they crossed the Indian boundary and were abducted by China. We appeal to the central government to help trace them".

On October 15, Dishano Chikro, a relative of the missing youths in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV alleged that they both might have crossed the LAC and been detained by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"On August 19, 2022, both my elder brothers went out in the search of herbal medicines in the mountain area and have not returned since then. We have put all our efforts together and left no stone unturned to find them but we failed".

"I would like to request the Indian government, Arunachal Pradesh government, and Armed Forces that please look into the matter and support us so that we can meet our brothers again. Our district is very close to the Chinese border, I don't know if I am correct or not but I think they might have crossed the border unknowingly in search of the herbs and have been detained by the PLA," Dishano Chikro told Republic TV.