Two Arunachal Pradesh youths have gone missing after they went out in search of medicinal plants at a place near the state’s border with China. Both youths identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu were residents of Goiliang town and had left for Chaglagam in the Anjaw district on August 19. The local villagers residing close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) stated that they spotted the two on August 24.

Chinese Army's role in Arunachal Youths' disappearance?

The family members filed a missing persons complaint and suspected the role of the Chinese Army behind the disappearance of the two. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Dishano Chikro, who is the relative of the missing youths, alleged that they both might have crossed the LAC and been detained by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). He urged the central and state government as well as the Army to intervene and ensure the safe returns of the missing youths.

"On August 19, 2022, both my elder brothers went out in the search of herbal medicines in the mountain area and have not returned since then. We have put all our efforts together and left no stone unturned to find them but we failed," he said.

"I would like to request the Indian government, Arunachal Pradesh government, and Armed Forces that please look into the matter and support us so that we can meet our brothers again. Our district is very close to the Chinese border, I don't know if I am correct or not but I think they might have crossed the border unknowingly in search of the herbs and have been detained by the PLA," Dishano Chikro told Republic TV.