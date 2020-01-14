Two Back-to-back Avalanches In Kashmir's Ganderbal Claim 5 Lives

Two back-to-back avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal has claimed five lives, informed the police on Tuesday. Ganderbal SSP Khalil Mohammad Poswal said that persistent snowfall in the Kashmir Valley for the past two days had enveloped much of the Ganderball district with around 4ft of snow. A warning was also issued to people not to leave their homes without urgency.

"We got information at 4:30 that two people were trapped in the Raisin area. 12 members of a family were rescued by police and one of the injured was sent to get medical treatment. Thereafter, at 5:30, another avalanche struck in which nine people were trapped. Police and locals engaged in rescue efforts and four were saved, two died in hospital and after much search overnight, three dead bodies were recovered from under the snow," SSP Poswal said. The SSP also asked people to refrain from going out on the streets unnecessarily during heavy snowfall.

Avalanche hits Armymen

This came after an avalanche struck Jammu and Kashmir's Maachil village on Tuesday morning. While three Army men died, one is still missing. The avalanche had hit Maachil village which falls along the Line of Control (LoC) on the North Kashmir border. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to express his condolences.

Terrible news coming from J&K's Machil sector where we have lost 3 soldiers and one soldier is still missing as their post was hit by an avalanche. I salute the brave men who lost their lives and praying for the safety of our missing soldier.https://t.co/IlrckxG8I7 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 14, 2020

Due to heavy snowfall in the last 48 hours, there have been multiple avalanches in several areas in north Kashmir after which a number of soldiers were rescued. On Monday, two teenage girls trapped under a heap of snow after an avalanche in Baramulla district were rescued by locals, officials said.

An Army porter lost his life while three others were rescued after they were struck by an avalanche along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district last week, police said.

