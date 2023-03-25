Two Bangladeshi Nationals, Living In India Illegally, Arrested From Siliguri

Two Bangladeshi nationals, who were living in India illegally for the last six months, were arrested in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri, police said on Saturday.

Ratan Mondal and Manik Mondal illegally entered India six months ago, and started living on rent in the city's Haidar Para area, they said.

They also managed to get jobs at the Bidhan Market, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted them on Friday night in front of Payal Cinema hall. As they could not produce any valid documents, they were arrested, a police officer said.