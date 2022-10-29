Two Bihar Cops Killed As Truck Hits Motorcycle

Two policemen were killed on Saturday after the motorcycle they were riding was knocked down by a truck in Bihar's Bhojpur district, an officer said.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh said that the accident took place on a national highway near Arrah town around 10 AM when the deceased were travelling to their homes for Chhath festival.

The truck lost control after the accident and overturned. The driver fled the spot by the time a police team reached there, he said.

"Constables Sushil Kumar Jha and Jagdish Sah, aged 25 and 26 years respectively, were taken to Sadar hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead," Singh said.

The deceased were deployed at a battalion of Bihar Military Police in adjoining Buxar district.

"They had taken leave for Chhath and were travelling together to their homes when the accident took place. Jha hailed from West Champaran district while Sah was from East Champaran which happened to be on the way," the SP said.

The bereaved family members have been informed of the accident and the bodies will be handed over to them after post-mortem examination, he added.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the truck driver.

