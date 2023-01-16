A shocking video has come to the fore from Kerala showcasing the failure of law and order situation as two unknown miscreants entered a school and openly brandished swords in broad daylight.

The incident happened in Varavoor higher secondary school located in Thrissur district during an Alumni meet. Two unknown men barged into the premises of a government school and threatened people following some dispute in the area. In the video, two bike-borne men can be seen having a verbal spat with a few people while the pillion rider can be seen brandishing a sword. The miscreants then left the premises.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.