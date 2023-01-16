Last Updated:

SHOCKING | Two Bike-borne Miscreants Threaten & Brandish Sword In Kerala School; FIR Filed, Probe On

Two unknown men barged into the premises of the government school and threatened people following some dispute in the area.

Written By
Astha Singh

Image: RepublicWorld


A shocking video has come to the fore from Kerala showcasing the failure of law and order situation as two unknown miscreants entered a school and openly brandished swords in broad daylight. 

The incident happened in Varavoor higher secondary school located in Thrissur district during an Alumni meet. Two unknown men barged into the premises of a government school and threatened people following some dispute in the area. In the video, two bike-borne men can be seen having a verbal spat with a few people while the pillion rider can be seen brandishing a sword. The miscreants then left the premises. 

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. 

 

READ | Wrapped in fog, Kerala's Munnar woos travel buffs
READ | Kerala school teacher arrested on charges of molesting 26 minors, 21 POCSO cases filed
READ | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan defends RSS chief's remarks on Muslims
READ | 'No conflict with Vijayan govt': Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan speaks out on CAA
First Published:
COMMENT