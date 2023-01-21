Two Bikers Killed In Accident In UP's Ballia

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle lost balance and fell into a roadside ditch in Sylhata village here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late on Friday night on the Pakwainar-Sidhagar Ghat Road.

Bhuwal Paswan (35) and Naushad (30) suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the government hospital in Rasra where they were declared dead, the police said.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem.

The deceased belonged to Pali village in Ghazipur district's Kasimabad area.