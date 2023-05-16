Two BJD Leaders’ Families Embroiled In Dowry Torture, Domestic Violence Cases

In a major embarrassment to the ruling BJD in Odisha, at least two senior leaders of the party are embroiled in alleged domestic violence and dowry torture cases even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik bats for women empowerment in Odisha.

The two are Rajya Sabha MP of A U Singhdeo, who is from the erstwhile royal family of Bolangir, and Kendrapara MLA Shashi Bhusan Behera. Both leaders and their families have been accused by their respective daughters-in-law.

Singhdeo's daughter-in-law Adrija Manjari Singh has lodged a complaint with Dehradun police alleging domestic violence and dowry torture against her husband Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo and her in-laws.

Arkesh is a well-known model. He had unsuccessfully contested the Bolangir assembly seat in 2019. Adrija is the granddaughter of former prime minister V P Singh.

The MP's father R N Singh Deo was the last ruler of the princely state of Patna in Odisha before Independence and was the state chief minister from 1967 to 1971.

Adrija is currently residing in Dehradun with her family. As no action was taken in response to her complaint, she met the Uttakhand director general of police and the case has now been transferred to the Dehradun additional superintendent of police, sources said.

In a video message that has gone viral in Odia television news channels, she said, “My husband sought divorce in August of 2022. In September 2022, I filed a complaint at the Rajpur police station in Dehradun against my father-in-law Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, mother-in-law Bijayalaxmi Devi, my brother-in-law Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, his wife Meghna Rana and my husband.

"They wanted to remove me from the house and stopped my entry to Odisha. I am the daughter-in-law of that family and have the right to stay there,” Adrija said.

Arkesh has refuted the allegations. “The charges are false. The matter is currently sub-judice in Dehradun Court. I have complete faith in the judiciary. The truth will come to the fore soon,” he said.

Behera's daughter-in-law Ronali(31) too has lodged a complaint against the lawmaker and his family members at Banki police station in Cuttack district accusing them of torturing her mentally and physically for a dowry of Rs 40 lakh.

Ronali is married to Behera's son Satyaprakash since March 2021.

She has in her complaint also accused her husband of being in an illicit relationship with a married woman. The charge has been denied by Behera.

The lawmaker, who had formally requested invitees not to carry gifts for his son's wedding, said “There might be some personal problem between my son and daughter-in-law. But, the allegation of dowry torture is absolutely false.

"People of Odisha know me very well. I have never promoted dowry in my life. While inviting guests to my son’s wedding party, I had requested all not to bring any gifts,” he added.

Ronali, who has shifted to her parent's house at Banki in Cuttack district, insisted that Behera had remained silent all along. “I was subjected to mental and physical abuse by my husband as well as parents in-law, sister-in-law and others,” she alleged.

She also alleged that she was being constantly harassed to meet their financial demands.

BJD MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty too has been accused of alleged domestic violence and is fighting a legal battle against his actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini. Following it has been sidelined in the party, BJD sources said.

Barsha had campaigned for the party's candidates in different elections.

In the past BJD veteran and the state's former law minister Raghunath Mohanty was arrested and imprisoned in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his daughter-in-law Barsa Swony Choudhury in 2013. After being sidelined in BJD, he has now joined BJD.

In another instance in 2021, the Bhopal police had registered a case of dowry harassment against BJD’s six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, his wife Maheswata and son Lokranjan on the complaint of the daughter-in-law Sakshi. Bhartuhari Mahtab is the son of Odisha’s first chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while celebrating victory of Dipali Das over her victory in the Jharsuguda by-poll last week, had said that girls are the "pride” of Odisha and his government works for the empowerment of women.

The party, however, declined to make any comment when contacted.