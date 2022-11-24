Two Bottles Of Whiskey Containing Dissolved Cocaine Recovered At Mumbai Airport

While searching for a passenger's baggage at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the officials recovered two bottles of whiskey containing dissolved Cocaine.

"The international market value of the contraband is estimated to be over Rs 20 crore," said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai.

Cases involving Narco substances are rising in India

On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two African women and seized 2.8 kg of cocaine worth Rs 20 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said.

Recently, a team of the Special Cell of Northern Range, Delhi busted an international drug cartel by arresting its six members. A total of 4.860 kilograms of heroin worth more than Rs 20 crore were recovered by the seized gang. The team also found Rs 2,29,500 and documents related to properties acquired by the sale proceeds of drugs. Several mobile handsets and sim cards that were used in the drug trafficking activities were recovered.

Similarly, the special task force (STF) of Ludhiana range nabbed a sub-inspector Harjinder Kumar (50) and his two aides, including a woman, with 846 grams of heroin.

Some Indian states trying to curb the drug menace too

However, there are states in India that are motivating its citizens to end the utilisation of illegal drugs for a healthy environment.

Recently, as many as 3,600 seized boxes containing bottles of liquor were destroyed by Excise department staff in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Sub Divisional Magistrate Akshay Markam said that 3,146 boxes having country liquor, whisky and beer were crushed through the help of a road roller whose estimated value would have been about Rs 85 lakh.

In Tripura, whose Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha claimed that the state government have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against any narcotics substances, in order to establish a sensible example for its people about 'Drug-Free Tripura', the district administration bulldozed illegal liquor shops in Agartala.