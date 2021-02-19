Two Bravehearts Martyred In Srinagar Terror Attack Laid To Rest

India on Friday bid adieu to the two Jawans who were martyred after the terrorist fired at them from close range in Jammu and Kashmir. Wreath-laying ceremony was held at Srinagar on Friday for the two martyred Policemen after which their bodies were taken for the last rites ceremony. Top officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police attended the ceremony.

The police along with CRPF has launched multiple search and cordon operations after the terror attack. It comes as a shock that the attack was orchestrated in the Baghat area on a high-security airport road in Srinagar on Friday. Visuals of the terror attack were captured in CCTV footage where the terrorist can be seen firing at the policemen from a close range in a busy area. Lashkar backed 'The Resistance Front' has claimed the responsibility of the cowardly attack. Reprehensibly, the two policemen were unarmed and shot in the back by the terrorist after which he fleed from the site. The personnel were immediately taken to hospital but unfortunately succumbed to the injuries.

Watch the cowardly terror attack:

#WATCH Terrorist opens fire in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir today



( CCTV footage from police sources) pic.twitter.com/FXYCvQkyAb — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the terror attack and sent his condolence to the victims' families. He called the attack "senseless and cowardly" as the two policemen were shot at the back when not being armed.

READ | Terrorists Attack Srinagar's Famous Krishna Dhaba; Shoot & Injure Owner's 22-year-old Son

READ | Krishna Dhaba Attack: IGP Kashmir Speaks To Media, Informs All Accused Arrested

This dastardly attack comes just two days after the Krishna Dhaba firing which injured the 22-year-old owner of the popular restaurant. The owner of the restaurant was shot by terrorists from a close range. A day after the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police it has arrested all the accused and taken them into custody.

These attacks have occurred at a time when a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation and the development work carried out by the administration in the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370.

READ | Indian Army Briefs Foreign Envoys Visiting J-K On Role Of Pak In Running Terror Factories Across LoC

READ | Terrorists Open Fire At Srinagar Police, 2 Constables Dead; LeT Claims Responsibility

Some images of the Last rites ceremony