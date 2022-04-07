Two Children Drown In Pond In Chhattisgarh Village

Two children, including a girl, drowned while bathing at a pond in a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the children, Gayatri Singh (10) and Anurag Yadav (9), residents of Bokhi Bartoli village, had gone to the pond to take a bath, an official here said.

"While bathing, the minors apparently went deeper into the pond and drowned, after which some local residents launched a search for them in the water body and also informed the police," he said.

Their bodies were fished out of the pond by a team of divers at night and sent to a local hospital, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he said.

