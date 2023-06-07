Two Kids Found Dead Inside Wooden Box In Delhi's Jamia Nagar, Probe Underway

Delhi Police recovered the bodies of two children from a wooden box in a house in South East Delhi on Tuesday (June 6) night. The minors, identified as Neeraj and Arti, were missing since June 5, the Delhi Police said in an official statement.

According to police officials, an investigation was launched following a call at the Jamia Nagar Police Station about the discovery of the bodies of two children at house number F2 of Joga Bai extension. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased used to live in the same house with their father Balbir, who works as a guard on the property, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east Delhi) Rajesh Deo said.

The deceased had lunch at 3 pm with their parents and went missing around 3.30 pm on June 5, the inquiry revealed. Their parents and other children started to search for them in the streets and houses nearby. Later, they found them in the box and informed the police officials, asserted Deo.

Case of accidental asphyxia?

The investigating team has confirmed that there is no injury on the bodies and this seems to be a case of accidental asphyxia. Asphyxia is a state of facing the failure or disturbance of the respiratory process brought about by the lack or insufficiency of oxygen in the brain. Unconsciousness can also lead to death sometimes.

The Delhi Police officials have sent the body of the deceased for post mortem and forensic examination. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway find out more details related to the incident.