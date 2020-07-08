Two Civilians Injured After Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire; Indian Soldiers Retaliate

Two civilians were injured when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Army Officials said both the civilians got injured at around 12:30 pm when the Pakistan army resorted to heavy mortar shelling along the LoC villages of Tangdhar.

"Both the injured were immediately shifted to Sub-district hospital Tangdhar where they were shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment. Among the two injured, one has suffered an injury in his belly and has been shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar and the other one has received injuries in his foot and has been shifted to the bone and joint hospital Barzulla, Srinagar for advanced treatment,” the officials said.

Indian troops retaliate

Pakistani troops fired with automatic weapons this afternoon, targeting forward posts and villages. “The Indian troops also retaliated,” they said. Officials said that the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in a bid to aid the militants to sneak into the Indian side. However, they said that the troops are on high alert to foil any infiltration bid from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where dozens of trained militants are waiting in launch pads to sneak into this side.

There has been a huge surge in ceasefire violations (CVFs) by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this year with 413 instances reported in June only. Official data reveals there have been over 2300 ceasefire violations along the LoC this year. A total of 3168 CFVs were recorded in 2019, and 1629 in 2018.

The government of India led by then Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had entered into a border ceasefire agreement with Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on November 26, 2003. However, according to officials shelling and firing by Pakistani troops since last year is so heavy that virtually it has made the 2003 truce redundant. India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

