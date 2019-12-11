CAB Protests: 2 Columns Of Army Deployed In Assam, Mobile & Internet Services Suspended

Four columns of Army have been deployed in Assam and Tripura in order to prevent worsening of law and order situation in the wake of the ongoing protests over CAB. Two columns each in Assam and Tripura have been deployed. The state government of Assam has decided to suspend the internet and mobile services in various parts of the state for 24 hours starting from 7 PM on Wednesday.

Army monitoring situation closely

The Field Commanders and Army headquarters are monitoring the situation closely. Mobile phone and internet services have been suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup district of Assam.

People in Assam have gathered in huge numbers in front of the Assam secretariat to protest against the passing of the Bill. The Protesters had a clash with security personnel while marching towards the secretariat in GS Road in Guwahati. The employee union of the Assam secretariat has also extended its support to the Anti-CAB movement. They have been protesting from inside the secretariat.

The government of Tripura has suspended mobile, internet and SMS services for 48 hours as a precautionary measure to prevent "transmission of fake images videos and texts" and to prevent ethnic clashes in the state. The services have been suspended from 2 PM on Tuesday.

“In view of the situation, the state government said that it is prohibiting the use of SMS and mobile data for 48 hours, beginning at 2 PM on Tuesday. This shall be applicable for press messages also," the Tripura government had said in its letter yesterday.

About CAB

The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill had been passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre. The bill was again passed in the winter session of Lok Sabha with a roaring majority of 311 votes in favor and 80 against the Bill and the bill now is being debated in the Rajya Sabha. The center needs 123 votes in favor of the bill out of the 245 member Rajya Sabha.

