Two Cousins Die In Ghaziabad Floods After Hindon Water Level Submerged Homes

In the first case of deaths reported from Ghaziabad after a flood-like situation wreaked havoc in low-lying residential area, two cousins Krish, aged 16, and Adarsh, aged 18, have died due to drowning, concluding a hunt to recover their bodies which went on for at least six hours. The district officials along with the NDRF and SDRF teams had kickstarted the search operations on Monday in Karhera residential locality. Water from the Hindon river had entered the residential homes up to 10 ft in the worst-hit areas of Karhera and Attor-Nangla.

The two young men, who were the residents of the flooded areas, had reportedly gone inside their submerged homes to recover their belongings yesterday. "Nobody was allowed to enter these regions where water was accumulated up to 10 ft, yet these young men ventured into the locality yesterday and their families had registered a police complaint last night at the Sahibabad police station. The search operations went on for 5-6 hours and NDRF, SDRF teams are on the ground to keep a strict vigil on any similar incidents in the area," said a district official, Prakhar Pandey to Republic TV.

In a conversation with Republic, the relatives of the two grown-ups revealed that a cyclist had last spotted the two cousins drowning in the flood.

"The dead bodies were recovered from the flooded region near Mahadev properties in Karhera. A group of four people including 2 elders were initially stopped by the teams on ground. Later, these two boys despite being stopped by the rescue teams went ahead and took an alternative route to the flooded region. It was suspected by the family hours later that the two young boys could have drowned after they didn't return home. Then they had registered a missing complaint. Their bodies have been sent for post-partum," said SHO Sahibabad Maninder Singh while giving details of this case to Republic.

Over thousands of residents have been shifted to relief camps and makeshift arrangements including schools after swollen Hindon river submerged homes up to 10 ft on Sunday. The district officials in compliance with the NDRF & SDRF teams deployed tractors and trucks to rescue scores of families who were stranded after water reached till the first floor of many buildings in the worst-hit areas near the banks of the Hindon river.