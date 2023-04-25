Last Updated:

Two Cousins Kill Man For Harassing Girl In UP’s Bijnor

Two cousins allegedly killed a man for harassing a girl from their village here, police said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India

On Monday, Bittu alias Nandkishore (27) was found dead near Saravanpur canal on Kotwali Dehat road and his motorcycle was also found parked nearby, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

Following investigations, police arrested Vikas and his cousin Aman and interrogated them, he said Vikas told police that Bittu used to harass a girl of Kajiwala village with whom he was friends. So, the duo called the victim home on April 23, got him drunk and killed him with a sickle, he said.

They then threw his body near the canal, the SP said, adding that on the information of the accused the mobile of the deceased, weapon used in the crime and bloodstained clothes have been recovered.

