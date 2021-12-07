Two Covid deaths, 54 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded two coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday that raised the toll to 3,838, while 54 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,27,684, an official said.

A 88-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman succumbed to the virus in Hamirpur and Mandi districts on Tuesday, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stand at 736 in the state.

Besides, 92 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,23,093, the health official said. PTI DJI CK

