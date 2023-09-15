Two Criminals Arrested In Separate Cases Of Rape And Murder In J-K's Samba

Police on Friday arrested two criminals in connection with two separate cases of rape and murder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Ali Mohammad, who hailed from Kathua district, allegedly raped a woman with disabilities in Samba last month, they said.

When she got pregnant, he caused her miscarriage by administering drugs. He also threatened her about not disclosing the matter.

To escape the police, Mohammad fraudulently solemnised their marriage before divorcing her by forging her signature, the officials said.

In the second case, Mohammad Riaz alias Raju -- a native of Samba district -- allegedly killed Zakir Hussain of Balole Khad in 2022, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba) Benam Tosh said 83 hardcore criminals involved in heinous crimes have been arrested in eight months in Samba. Dozens of other top criminals are under the police's radar and they will be arrested on priority.