Two-day Bank Strike: Which Banks Are Closed Today? All You Need To Know

At least nine bank unions from all over India are protesting against the government’s decision to privatise public-sector banks. The government's divestment plan aimed at garnering Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the exchequer. More than 10 lakh bank employees and officers are expected to participate in these strikes that will last for two days - March 15 and 16. The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (BFBU), an umbrella body for nine bank unions. The unions have also raised concerns for 'retrograde banking reforms'.

Which banks are on strike?

According to reports, services are likely to get hampered at various public-sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI) branches, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, etc. State Bank of India has already sent a letter to its customers, informing them about the strike and that services may get affected for two days.

What services will be affected?

According to reports, bank services such as deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, loan approvals, the opening of bank accounts, etc are likely to get affected by the strike. However, customers will be able to withdraw money from ATMs and deposit amounts at cash deposit kiosks.

Banks were already closed on March 13 (second Saturday) and March 14 (Sunday), and another two days of shutdown, is likely to cause a great deal of discomfort to customers.

Why banks are protesting?

Last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the 2021-2022 Budget, announced the privatisation of the two public sector banks, calling it a “strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises”. The government announced that it will privatise all non-strategic public-sector undertakings (PSU), including the Life Insurance of India, to generate more revenue for development works, which Sitharaman estimated at Rs. 1,75,000 crore. On Sunday, LIC employees also staged protests against the government's decision to privatise PSUs.