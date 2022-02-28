Last Updated:

Two Dead As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Nagpur

Two dead as truck hits motorcycle in Nagpur

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Nagpur, Feb 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Rahadi area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and the deceased have been identified as Dhanpal Shende and Vinod Khobragade, a Mauda police station official said.

A case has been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act provisions, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT