WATCH: Two Delhi Cops Compose Inspiring Poem To Aware People About Fight Against COVID-19

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, two police officers are not just on the frontline at the fight against COVID-19 but also spreading awareness about the disease among people through poems.

SHO, South Avenue, Delhi, Suhaib Farooqui has composed a poem — 'Corona se Jang hai' — lyrics of which call on people to wear masks and maintain hygiene in this 'battle against Corona'. On the other hand, Inspector Ram Manohar, Delhi Police Crime Branch, has composed a poem — 'Jaga hai India, Jitega India' — expressing confidence that India will win the fight against the pandemic.

Speaking to Republic TV, both the officers said that people have been cooperative during this lockdown period and the police force is well-prepared to do more for public health and safety.