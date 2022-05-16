Two Delhi Jal Board workers stab colleague, head constable in Burari

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Two workers of the Delhi Jal Board allegedly stabbed a colleague following an altercation in Burari's Sant Nagar area, police said on Monday, adding that a head constable sent to the spot was also attacked by one of the accused.

While Virender, one of the two men accused in the incident on Sunday, has been arrested, the other, Brijesh, is absconding, police officials said. Sunil, 22, who was stabbed after a heated argument with the two men, and Head Constable Praveen have been admitted to hospital.

Virender, who was shot in the leg by Assistant Sub Inspector Sanjeev in self defence, has also been hospitalised, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said. ASI Sanjeev and Head Constable Praveen were part of the police team sent to the spot.

A case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and sections pertaining to attack on public servant on duty at Burari police station.

Efforts are on to nab the second accused, Brijesh, the DCP said. PTI ABU NB MIN RCJ

