Two Domes Removed From 'mosque-like Bus Stand' On Mysuru-Ooty Road After BJP MP's Threat

After the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a notice to Mysore City Corporation and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) to demolish the mosque-like bus stand at the JSS college bus stop on Nanjangud Road, two small domes have been removed from the bus shelter. Notably, the notice from NHAI came after BJP MP Pratap Simha's threat that he will bulldoze the structure with a JCB.

The bus stop on the Kerala Border-Kollegala section of the National Highway-766 now only has a single dome which is painted in red. The two smaller domes that were present with all three colored gold have been removed.

The redeveloped bus stop on the Mysuru-Ooty road

The development comes days after Karnataka's Mysuru MP Pratap Sinha sparked a controversy by saying that he has asked engineers to demolish the 'mosque-like' structure which had been constructed by Krishnaraja constituency MLA SA Ramdas

What was the controversy about?

On November 13, while addressing a cultural event in Mysuru, BJP MP Pratap Simha said, "I have seen images on social media of a bus stand on which there were domes. At the centre, there was a big gumbaz (dome) and besides that, there were two smaller gumbaz. I have asked Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited engineers to remove it within 3-4 days, or else I have told them that I will bulldoze it with a JCB."

The BJP MLA Ramadas, who built the bus stop, first denied his party colleague's comments, reiterating that the bus shelter design was inspired by the Mysore Palace.

BJP MLA Ramadas, later, apologized in a letter addressed to local people, saying he had "designed the bus stop keeping in mind the heritage of Mysore. Differences of opinion arose. That's why I am getting two domes removed. I'm sorry if anyone's feelings were hurt," he said in his letter. Notably, MLA Ramadas informed that the domes were removed to ensure that the bus stop does not remain a center of controversy.

Pratap Simha thanks MLA Ramadas

BJP MP Pratap Simha took to Twitter to thank the MLA for removing the domes. He said, "If there is a big dome in the middle and two smaller domes next to each other, it is a mosque. Thanks to the District Collector who asked for time and kept his word and to Ramadas who understood the reality and bowed to the public opinion."

Earlier, the mosque-like bus stand had three domes

On November 15, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a notice to the Mysuru City Corporation and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) for the removal of a 'structure constructed to achieve controversial kind of issues' at a bus stop in Karnataka's Mysuru. The NHAI had granted them (the civil body) one week's time to remove the dome-shaped structure.

Issuing a warning, NHAI further stated, "As per the National Highway administration act, this may be treated as notice otherwise as per the Highway Administration Act 2003 action will be initiated."

Notice by NHAI