Two Drones Found Flying Near Ambala Airbase Between Aug 13-15; FIR Registered

An FIR has been filed after two suspicious drones were found flying around the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana's Ambala on August 13 and August 15, reported ANI citing officials. As per that, the Indian Air Force lodged the police complaint on August 15 at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

This comes at a time when flying drones continues to remain prohibited at the Ambala airbase as per the Air Force guidelines. Speaking on the same, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pooja Dabla confirmed the development to ANI and said,

"We received a complaint on August 15 from Ambala Air Force Station about spotting a red-coloured drone. Another flying object was witnessed on August 13. An FIR was registered immediately at Ambala Cantonment Police Station under Section 188. An investigation will be carried out in the matter and appropriate action will be taken".

The Ambala Air Force Station is the home to the IAF squadron of Rafale fighter aircraft and holds a significant position in the forces.

Notably, the incident came to light just after Independence Day. According to reports, the drones spotted are said to be 'quadcopters' which are usually used for carrying heavy load items.

Drone activity along border areas of India

Recently, several other reports of unauthorized drones inside the Indian territory surrounding the border were also reported in various parts of the country. Most of them were found to be coming from Pakistan towards J&K or other border areas in India.

Earlier in July, a drone was spotted by the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in Rajasthan. Reportedly, it was found moving near the Gharsana sector of Sri Ganganagar district.

While several rounds were fired at the drone, a joint operation was also launched to ascertain any droppings.