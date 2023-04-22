Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Mumbai, Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes MD Worth Rs 37 Lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday, April 21 arrested two drug peddlers in separate operations and seized narcotics worth Rs 37 lakh from their possession.

According to the officials, the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, in an operation, apprehended a 39-year-old man on Thursday in Dharavi. The officials of the ANC recovered 72 grams of Mephedrone worth Rs 14.4 lakh from the accused. In another operation, the officials arrested a 38-year-old drug peddler and seized 112 grams of Mephedrone worth Rs Rs 22.4 lakh in New Tilak Nagar in the Chembur area of the city.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Following their arrest, the accused were produced before the court and the court sent them to police custody till April 25.

"Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug peddlers from Dharavi and Chembur area and recovered MD drugs worth approximately Rs 37 lakhs from them. Case registered under NDPS Act. The accused were produced in the court & the court sent them to police custody till April 25," Mumbai police said in a statement.

Crackdown on drug peddlers continues

It is pertinent to mention that Mephedrone also known as "meow meow" or MD is a synthetic stimulant drug which is a banned substance under the NDPS Act.

Notably, last year, the Mumbai police busted several drug hauls and seized MD worth crores of rupees. In September last year, police arrested a factory owner and seized MD drugs worth Rs 2,500 Crore from him. In August the police had busted the MD manufacturing unit in Nallasopara in Palghar district and seized MD worth Rs 1,400 Crore. In follow-up action, the cops had raided a factory in Ankaleshwar in neighbouring Gujarat and had made a further seizure of 513 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,000 crore in the illicit market.

(With inputs from agencies)