Two Drug Peddlers Arrested With Heroin, LSD, Ecstasy Pills And 3 Kg Marijuana

The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force on Friday, December 20, arrested two persons for possessing and supplying narcotic substances in Hyderabad. The drug peddlers have been identified as Francis Zavier and K Goutham. Police have seized five gram of heroin, 28 LSDs, 32-ECSTASY (amphetamine drug), 3 kg of marijuana and two cell phones from the possession of the accused. The main accused Zavier is a native of Karkhana, Secunderabad. In view of forthcoming New Year celebrations, Francis purchased drugs at Goa and brought to Hyderabad for sale.