Two drug peddlers injured in police firing in Assam

North Lakhimpur (Assam), Mar 11 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were shot at by the Assam Police when they reportedly tried to escape from custody in Lakhimpur district, an officer said on Friday.

The incident occurred near Banderdewa town on Thursday night when the two were leading a police team to recover a consignment of drugs, he said.

"We arrested the two drug peddlers, who were coming in two vehicles from Nagaon. After interrogation, they were asked to help the team to recover a drug consignment.

“They took the police team near Banderdewa area and when they tried to flee the custody, the police personnel had to fire at them, the officer said.

The two persons were immediately taken to a health facility, he said, adding that they are currently undergoing treatment at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.

“We recovered 10 soap containers of heroin and two vehicles from their possession," the police officer said.

Altogether, 33 people have been killed and at least 86 injured in police action, while they were allegedly trying to escape from custody or attacking personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021. PTI COR TR BDC BDC

