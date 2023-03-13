Two Drug Peddlers Nabbed With Smack Worth Over Rs 45 Lakh In Southeast Delhi

Two desperate drug peddlers have been nabbed by the team of Anti Narcotics Squad (ANS) of South East Delhi, with the recovery of smack worth over Rs 45 lakhs in the international market. The operation was undertaken by the dedicated police team of Inspector incharge of ANS, Abhishek Mishra on the basis of secret input received by the team.

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast Delhi, Rajesh Deo said that the accused have been identified as Vishal (22) and Sameer Beg (30), both residents of Govindpuri, Southeast Delhi. The police have recovered 346 gms of smack from the possession of the two drug peddlers.

Accused nabbed near Govindpuri metro station

The DCP said, "To curb the sale of contraband in the area of South East District, a dedicated team comprising Sub-Inspector (SI) Arun Kumar, Harvir, Assistant SI Sulemuddin, Nasir, Head-Constable (HC) Vinod, Mahinder, Contable (Ct) Pankaj and Ct Himanshu under the leadership of Inspector Abhishek Mishra was constituted to nab the active drug peddlers in the area."

"On March 11, the team received a secret information that two persons would come to Govindpuri metro station to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person. Acting on the secret tip, the team laid down a trap near Govind puri metro station and apprehended both the drug peddlers, after a brief chase at the spot," stated DCP Deo.

A search was conducted, during which, 346 gms of smack was recovered from both the accused.

On enquiry, they were identified as Vishal and Sameer Beg. A case was accordingly registered under relevant sections at the Okhla Industrial Area police station and investigation was taken up.

On sustained interrogation, accused Vishal disclosed that he came in contact with some unsocial elements and started selling smack to earn easy money and live a lavish life.

An investigation to trace the other cartel members is underway.