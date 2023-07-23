Two Drug Smugglers Held In Punjab's Fazilka, 20 Kg Heroin Recovered

The Punjab police foiled a trans-border smuggling attempt and arrested two persons with 20 kg heroin in Fazilka district, they said on Sunday.

The accused were nabbed after collectting the consignment from Hastan Kalan village where it was air-dropped through drones, police said.

The Punjab DGP said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He added that an investigation is underway to arrest more suspects involved in the drug supply chain.