Two Drunk Flyers Cause Ruckus On Indigo Airline, Booked By Mumbai Police

Two Indigo passengers onboard the Dubai-Mumbai Indigo airline was arrested by Mumbai's Sahar police for reportedly creating a ruckus on the flight under the influence of alcohol.

The passengers, identified as Dattatreya Bapardekar and John George D'Souza, were booked under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 21, 22, and 25 of the Aircraft Rules for being drunk and misbehaving with the crew.

DCP Dixit Gedam, Mumbai Police, said that both the flyers were granted bail from the police station itself after the FIR was registered as the sections imposed were bailable.

Similar Incidents of ruckus

In another incident earlier on March 5, a drunk passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi urinated on a fellow passenger. A source at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport said that the accused was taken into custody after the flight landed.

The accused was identified as Arya Vohra, a student at a US university. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport, said that legal action was underway against Vohra.

"Upon aircraft arrival, the purser informed us that the passenger was heavily intoxicated and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, not willing to be seated, and continuously endangering the safety of the crew and aircraft. After disturbing the safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G," American Airlines was quoted as saying by the news agency.

In a similar incident, a drunk passenger on board an Indigo Airlines flight bound for Mumbai was arrested by the police after a complaint against him was lodged for creating a ruckus during take-off.

According to the crew, the 35-year-old passenger, identified as Darshan Parekh, was drunk and refused to abide by the safety instructions when the flight was about to take off from Chennai airport.