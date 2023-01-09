Two Drunk Passengers Allegedly Misbehaved On An Indigo Flight With An Air Hostess, Held

In another mid-air incident, two drunk passengers allegedly misbehaved onboard an Indigo flight with an air-hostess under the influence of alcohol on Sunday evening.

Two passengers identified as Mohit Kumar and Nitish Kumar flying from Patna to Delhi not only insulted the air hostess and the crew members but also indulged in a fight with fellow co-passengers.

The two accused have now been arrested by the inspector of the Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station and further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier spat between IndiGo passenger and cabin-crew

On December 16, another mid-air argument broke out between an IndiGo passenger and an air-hostess onboard a flight that was en route from Istanbul to Delhi.

The video of the heated exchange onboard went viral on social media. The video was shot by another flyer present on the flight in which a quarrel broke out between the duo over the food choices.

A passenger in an aisle seat can be seen arguing with a flight attendant in the footage as they both yell at one another. "My crew is crying because of you," the air hostess tells the passengers as she explains his food choice.

At one point the passenger shouts at the air-hostess, "Why are you yelling? shut up," and in response, the latter says, "You shut up, I am sorry you can not talk to me like that."

The agitated passenger then tells the hostess, "You are a servant of all passengers," to which the cabin crew walks away saying, "I am not your servant."