Two Factors Of Indiscipline In PM Modi's Non-flexible Lifestyle | Check What

Ankit Baiyanpuriya, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1st and took part with him in the countrywide cleanliness drive, has become a social media sensation these days. Everyone in India is searching and looking out for Ankit, who also has become a fitness icon in the nation. He won the hearts of millions of people by responding to PM Modi’s indiscipline of skipping meals and sleeping less. Interacting with PM Modi, Ankit said, “You sleep less, so that the countrymen can sleep peacefully.”

The fitness influencer, Ankit, who had started a 75-days challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youths, on Sunday met Prime Minister Modi and took part in the cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission. During the meeting, the PM opened up to him about his two indisciplines of life of skipping meals and insufficient sleep.

PM Modi asked Ankit Baiyanpuriya about his 75-days fitness challenge

Later, talking about the meeting with the Prime Minister, Baiyanpuriya said that it was for him like a dream come true by meeting PM Modi. He said that he had messaged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about his desire to meet the Prime Minister.

A video was later posted by the Prime Minister on his social media, wherein he along with Ankit can be seen carrying out a cleanliness drive at a park. Recalling his meeting with the PM, “It was great to meet him. I had wanted to meet him for a long time. I had messaged the PMO, days ago, that I wanted to meet him. I couldn’t believe it at first, when I got a call from there. I came to Delhi and met him. We were together for around 30-40 minutes.”

He said that Prime Minister Modi was aware of his 75-days fitness challenge and asked him about his drive to do that. "PM Modi asked me about the 75-days challenge. I told him that there are 5 rules. The first one is to drink 6 litres of water a day then take a selfie to track the progress. Second is to do workout sessions for 45 minutes each and follow a specific diet and reading 10 pages of our Granth (holy books)," Ankit said.

PM Modi told him, "I get motivated seeing you exercise. I don't do much exercise. I do sufficient exercise that is needed to accomplish my day-to-day activities. However, I follow discipline. There are two aspects of my life where I am not so disciplined. One, the timing of the meal. Second, I should give more time to sleep, but I am unable to."

PM Modi also asked Ankit how was the awareness regarding cleanliness back in his village in Sonipat, to which he replied, “People are more aware towards cleanliness now, after your Swachh Bharat initiative.”

Ankit Baiyanpuriya also praised PM Modi’s efforts to promote sports and how he supports the sportspersons. He said that ‘Fit India’ and ‘Khelo India’ initiatives are motivating athletes.