Two fresh COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, May 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,043 on Friday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The new cases were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The archipelago now has four active cases, while 9,910 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.36 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.39 lakh samples. PTI COR ACD ACD

