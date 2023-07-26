Two Girls Washed Away In Telangana; State Grapples With Inundated Low-lying Areas

Two girls were washed away in an overflowing stream in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana following downpour as heavy rain continued to lash the state leading to inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links at several places in the state on Tuesday.

The two teenaged girls, who were crossing the stream, did not realise the current of water and got swept away, police said.

Their bodies were found by local people later, they said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holidays to all educational institutions in the state on Wednesday and Thursday in view of the heavy rains, an official release said.

The Met Centre of IMD here in its 'Daily Weather Report of Telangana State' on Tuesday (0830 hours) said Velpur in Nizamabad district received 40 cm rainfall, followed by Jakranpalle and Bheemgal (23 cm each) in the same district.

The downpour led to inundation of low-lying areas in Warangal, Nizamabad and other districts.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at various places in the state following the heavy rains leading to damage to disruption of road links and standing crops.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, who held a meeting with district officials at Nizamabad, enquired about the impact of rainfall and directed them to take steps to restore traffic where roads were damaged and to shift people in low-lying areas to safer places.

As per preliminary estimates, crops in about five thousand acres in the district suffered damage due to the downpour, an official release said.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, along with public representatives and officials, visited the localities which faced inundation in Warangal and spoke to the residents there.

He said people of low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps and that food and accommodation have been provided to them.

He asked the officials to take up relief measures, a release said.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Asifnagar received the highest amount of rainfall of 4.3 cm.

Residential localities at Saidabad and others in the city faced waterlogging following the rains.

Two incidents of wall collapse have been reported and no one was injured, a GHMC release said.

GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal asked officials to be alert in view of forecast of heavy rains during the next couple of days and take steps to see that people do not face any problems, a GHMC release said.

Observing that 428 monsoon emergency teams have been set up, she said stagnated water on roads should be drained out quickly.

She urged the city residents to step out of their homes only if it is necessary, the release said.

In its 'impact-based heavy rainfall warning for districts of Telangana' issued at 4 pm, the Met Centre of IMD here forecast that (red warning) heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapally and other districts from 4 pm hours of July 25 to 8.30 am on July 26.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur in several other districts during the same time period, it said.

From 8.30 am of July 26 to 8.30 am on July 27, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda and other districts.

It also forecast that heavy rain is very likely to occur in various districts of Telangana during the same time.

In the 'impact-based forecast for heavy rainfall over Hyderabad and neighbourhood' issued at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain and at times very intense spells are very likely to occur in the city on July 26.