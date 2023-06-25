Two Goods Trains Collide In West Bengal's Bankura; Check List Of Trains Cancelled

A train accident occurred in the Bankura district of West Bengal on Sunday, June 25, at Ondagram railway station, resulting in the collision and derailment of two goods trains. The incident took place at approximately 4:05 am, according to officials.

Following the collision, railway authorities have swiftly initiated restoration work at the site. As a result, the operation on the Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been temporarily suspended. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties at this time.

"Railway Maintainance train (BRN) shunting was going on at Ondagram station. The goods train (BCN) overshot the red signal and didn't stop and derailed with the BRN maintenance train. Around eight wagons derailed at around 4.05 am. Restoration underway. The UP Mail line and Up loop line have already been restored at 7:00 am," CPRO, South Eastern Railway said.

In response to the accident and the ongoing restoration efforts, a list of cancelled trains has been issued by the railway authorities. The following trains have been cancelled following the train accident on the Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line.

List of trains cancelled:

Train number 12828 (PRR-HWH) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled. Train number 13506 (ASN-DGHA) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled. Train number 08686 (ADRA-KGP) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Passenger) is cancelled. Train number 08675 (VSU-ADRA) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Passenger) is cancelled. Train number 08677 (VSU-DHN) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Passenger) is cancelled. Train number 18027 (KGP-ASN) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Express) is cancelled. Train number 12883 (SRC-PRR) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Express) is cancelled. Train number 18035 (KGP-HTE) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Express) is cancelled. Train number 18024 (GMO-KGP) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Express) is cancelled. Train number 08657 (ADRA-ASN) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Passenger) is cancelled. Train number 08173 (ASN-TATA) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (MEMU) is cancelled. Train number 18013 (ADRA-BKSC) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled. Train number 18036 (HTE-KGP) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled. Train number 08695/08696 (BKSC-RNC-BKSC) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled.

Additionally, three trains have been diverted due to the accident. Train number 12816 (ANVT-PURI) Express, originally scheduled for June 24, will now be diverted via ADRA-CNI-TATA-HIJ and train number 12949 (PBR-SRC) Express, originally scheduled for June 23, will be diverted via PRR-TATA-KGP. Similarly,tTrain number 18628 (RNC-HWH) scheduled for June 25 will be diverted via the KSX-PRR-TATA-KGP route

Notably, the passengers and stakeholders are advised to take note of these cancellations and diversions while planning their journeys.